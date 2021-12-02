Supply chain issues leading to longer car repairs for some

News4JAX reporter Aleesia Hatcher visited one local body shop that says it is feeling the impact.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some car repairs are taking longer, and supply chain issues are to blame.

Victor’s Body Shop is one business that is suffering from a car parts shortage.

Co-owner Robert Gutierrez said they typically like to get vehicles in and out, but this parts shortage is having them hold vehicles a little bit longer than normal.

Gutierrez said his crew runs into an issue when parts are on backorder.

”It can prolong the repair a week or two depending on when we actually receive the parts,” said Gutierrez. “As long as the parts are here on time we’re staying on schedule.”

The shop is working closely with local dealerships and aftermarket suppliers to keep things moving.

Gutierrez said he found that a lot of the aftermarket part suppliers have seen more shortages than the dealerships because a lot of the parts are stuck on the containers at the ports.

He said that and a little extra preparation is helping keep the business afloat and its customers happy.

Ad

“We have been working with our customers just keeping them informed about the repair process and were trying to do as much planning ahead of time before they drop off their vehicle,” said Gutierrez. “Just to ensure that when they do drop off the vehicle we can stay on schedule with their repairs.”