Suspected Jacksonville serial killer back from death row to be resentenced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Paul Durousseau, a convicted murder who is also suspected in the deaths of five other women, is back in the Duval County Jail awaiting a resentencing trial Monday.

Durousseau was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of 24-year-old Tyresa Mack, one of six murders he was accused of committing from 1997 to 2003 in Jacksonville and Georgia. Only the case involving Mack went to trial. Durousseau was a taxi driver at the time of the suspected killings, which were spread out in Jacksonville for years until his arrest in 2003.

After conviction, the jury’s verdict was 10-2 for the death penalty. But state law has since been changed to require a unanimous verdict, including in some cases retroactively. The high court rejected arguments for a new trial.

Durousseau was in court Thursday in Jacksonville for a final pretrial hearing. Durousseau had little to say, just answering questions from the judge in one or two words.

Prosecutors and defense lawyers talked over jury instructions and a jury questionnaire.

About 100 potential jurors will be brought in Monday.