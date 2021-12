Jacksonville Beach 'legend' Sterling Joyce discusses his retirement party on River City Live in July 2021.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Beaches Museum shared the sad news of the passing of a Jacksonville Beach icon Friday.

In a Facebook post, the group announced the death of Sterling Joyce.

Joyce retired from the historic Casa Marina hotel in July but continued to help different charities in the community.

He appeared on River City Live just days before his retirement party to talk about the impact he’s had in our local beaches for four decades. Watch below: