Man dies in Palatka motorcycle crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was driving a motorcycle in Palatka on Saturday night died in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the 35-year-old man was driving east on Carole Road near South Palm Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when he failed to maintain control of the motorcycle and it overturned onto its side.

The motorcycle and the unidentified driver slid through the intersection of Carole Road and South Palm Avenue, FHP said and hit a fence before coming to rest in a yard.

FHP said the man was not wearing a helmet.