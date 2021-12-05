‘Possible armed suspect’ barricaded in Speedway, triggers severe traffic back-ups CCSO says

Clay County Sheriff's Office dealing with a potentially armed subject at the corner of SR-16 and US-17 south of Green Cove Springs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are dealing with a ‘possible armed subject’ at the Speedway gas station, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The intersection of US-17 and State Road 16 is blocked while police are on-scene. Deputies ask that people avoid the area.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance tonight just after 7 p.m. at a Speedway gas station in Green Cove Springs, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The clerk told deputies a male and female were fighting outside and then went into the bathroom. Deputies are still trying to make contact with the couple and are unsure if any weapons are involved.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office has a swat team and negotiator on-scene.

The closures are causing major backups in the area. Westbound traffic on the Shands Bridge is being rerouted while police are on-scene. The eastbound side of the bridge is closed.

Drivers can use the Buckman Bridge as an alternate route. Deputies say anyone heading to St. Johns County should travel North of US-17 and expect delays.

Deputies noted this incident has nothing to do with the Green Cove Springs Christmas Parade, though it occurred around the time the parade was ending.

It’s not clear if any other people were inside the gas station at the time the possibly armed person entered. News4JAX is working to get more details and has a crew heading to the scene.