Jacksonville’s best breakfast: Grumpy’s Restaurant

Grumpy's Plans to Open 3 New Locations in 2021; Plans to have 8 total by 2022

We know you’ve heard of it, and we know you love it! Grumpy’s has returned as your pick for Jacksonville’s best breakfast.

The home of the bad mood dude has been around for a bit -- since 1999 -- and it has earned itself a handful of rewards for its American and southern style diner.

Fact is, no one leaves grumpy.

“We will never waver on our commitment to excellent home-style cooking, attention-to-detail, sweet southern hospitality and serving a hungry-person’s portion at a working-class price,” the website writes.

Grumpy’s offers an array of daily and weekly chalkboard specials, a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts.

It’s truly a beloved neighborhood spot, now with locations in St. Johns, Middleburg and of course the original in Orange Park! Head to its website for more information.