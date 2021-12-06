Opening statements to begin in Kimberly Kessler murder trial

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors will begin to make their case to jurors in Kimberly Kessler’s murder trial Monday morning in the Nassau County Courthouse.

Opening statements are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

Kessler is accused of murdering her co-worker Joleen Cummings, a mother of three, back in 2018.

This trial will have some unusual circumstances. Unlike most trials, it’s expected Kimberly Kessler will not be in court today.

Instead, she’s expected to watch the trial from a holding room because of her previous outbursts.

Kessler made a habit of yelling and screaming at nearly every court appearance—so the judge ruled the trial will not be delayed if she chooses not to participate or is removed.

He also denied a last-minute defense request to move the trial out of Nassau County—saying the change of venue is a moot point because a jury has been selected.

He also denied a motion to have another mental competency evaluation—Kessler has already had three.

Joleen Cummings was first reported missing in May 2018, after she never showed up to pick up her children on Mother’s Day. Over the years, the state has released a slew of evidence, including pictures of blood found in the salon and surveillance of Kessler in Cummings’ SUV, without her.

Monday morning, Joleen Cummings’ mother, Anne Johnson, posted in the “Joleen Jensen Cummings Recovery and Prayer Page.”

She also sent News4Jax this message: