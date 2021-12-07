St. Johns County Commission, school board still tweaking new district maps ahead of vote

Nicole Cubbedge, Executive Director for Planning and Governmental Relations for the St. Johns County School District, presents one of the possible changes to district maps to school board members.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County is close to finalizing new districts for the school board and county commissioners.

It comes on the heels of the U.S. Census which is meant to account for population changes in the last decade. Big changes are expected in St. Johns County where the population has exploded in recent years.

The school board and county commission met separately Tuesday morning to talk about the proposed changes.

The most significant changes to district maps are expected in the Northwest part of the county, where the population growth has been concentrated.

In the four main proposals shown to county leaders on Tuesday, District 1 in Northwest St. Johns County would shrink and District 5, which covers downtown St. Augustine, would be expanded north. District 2 in the southwest would also expand north.

Each of the plans being discussed is expected to change the shape of each district in some way.

Ad

After a few more tweaks, the new maps are expected to be finalized Thursday during separate school board and commission votes.

The school district said the changes may affect which school board members and commissioners represent residents, but it will not affect where a child attends school.