Jacksonville City Council member trying to put the brakes on gas tax increase

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville City Council member is trying to put the brakes on the city’s new gas tax increase.

The City Council gave its thumbs up to the increase in May to pay for road and infrastructure improvements in Duval County.

Next month, the gas tax is due to double in price — from 6 cents to 12 cents a gallon

But City Council member LeAnna Cumber wants to pull back on that. She is introducing legislation to halt the tax increase and will present that to the City Council on Tuesday as emergency legislation.

Her plan would not stop the increase next year because the financial structure has already been put in place, but if approved, it would halt the increase for the following 29 years.