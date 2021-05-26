City Council to vote on gas tax bill in special meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council is expected to vote during a special meeting Wednesday on a proposal to double Duval County’s gas tax, raising it from 6 cents to 12 cents a gallon.

The Council last week voted down an amendment that would have put the local option gas tax hike to a voter referendum.

If passed, the money would go to fund several transportation and infrastructure projects, including:

The Emerald Trail project, which will add around 30 miles of trails to the downtown area.

Money for direct contracting for small businesses.

And funds to overhaul the Skyway.

The gas tax increase proposal is a hot-button issue, particularly what the money would be spent on.

Ahead of Wednesday’s special forum, the City Council on Tuesday heard from members of the public during a town hall meeting at City Hall.

“This gas tax would focus on helping underserved communities,” said Carnell Oliver, who is for the tax increase. “The Emerald Trail would create opportunities.”

Another benefit some see to the gas tax increase would be that it could free up funds for long overdue phase-out of septic tanks in several underserved areas of Jacksonville.

While Seber Newsome supports the septic tank phase-out, he said he believes other projects that would be funded by the tax are unnecessary.

“They’re like feel good, pat on the back projects. Take care of the majority of the people and take care of their needs before you waste money on those other things that 99% of the people would never even use,” Newsome said.

City Council has approved amendments to include $132 million for the Emerald Trail and to set aside $250 million in gas tax spending for direct contracting to local small, emerging or disadvantaged businesses.

‘We’ve got subdivisions going up which means the cost of developing infrastructure is going up,” one person told the Council during the town hall. “You’ve got to pay for that stuff.”

Council voted 16-2 to trim $132 million from the bill that would have been allocated to expand the JTA’s Skyway. The bill still includes $247 million in funding that could be used to overhaul the Skyway.

“We do have big projects, but I think the money should go elsewhere,” someone opposed to the bill told Council on Tuesday.

“I’m definitely a strong no,” Councilman Rory Diamond told News4Jax. “I’ve never voted to raise a tax ever in my life, and I’m not going to start today.”

Last week, Councilman Matt Carlucci indicated he would approve the increase.

“At the end of the day, Jacksonville has so many needs and for so many years we’re hesitant to raise taxes,” Carlucci said. “You call it a tax. I call it an investment in Jacksonville.”

The proposal will require 11 votes to pass. Members last week voted 13-6 in favor of advancing the bill to a full vote, but voting to move the bill to a full Council vote does not ensure those same members will actually vote to raise the gas tax.