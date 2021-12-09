2 students taken to hospital after St. Johns County school bus crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Two students who were riding on a school bus in St. Johns County on Thursday were taken to the hospital following a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the 37-year-old driver of an SUV involved in the crash was also seriously hurt.

FHP said the school bus and SUV were both heading south on U.S. Highway 1 when the SUV collided with the rear of the bus.

The students on board were transported to a hospital for precautionary evaluation, FHP said.

The 44-year-old bus driver was not hurt.

No other details were immediately available.