Cleanup underway after storm leaves damage in Starke

STARKE, Fla. – A neighborhood in Starke was cleaning up Thursday after strong winds and rain covered the area Wednesday.

Most of the damage could be seen on East Laura Street, where sheet metal was lifted from the roof of a home. and tree limbs were snapped. Piles of branches lined the side of the street, ready for pickup.

News4JAX spoke with Bruce Perry, who came out Thursday morning to help clean up the mess. He said he didn’t expect Wednesday’s storm to leave this amount of damage.

“First, it was raining. Then all of sudden we see that wind coming by and my boss said, ‘Get in the bathroom, get in the middle of the house. And before you know it, it was blowing so hard,’” Perry said. “Thank God we’re still here.”

The Starke Police Department said the damage was due to “a possible tornado” -- something that Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist John Gaughan said was too early to tell for certain. He pointed out that the storm was producing winds of up to about 65 mph just south of Starke. The National Weather Service is expected to survey the area.

The Police Department posted Wednesday evening on Facebook that damage and debris was left behind following Wednesday’s storm.

Emergency vehicles were sent to a residential area between Cherry Street and Colley Road. On Wednesday night, blocks of homes in the area were completely dark due to downed power lines, trees and branches.

“I’ve been out here for two hours and no power,” said Ashley Kerney. “I’ve been sleeping in my car.”

According to police, no injuries were reported.