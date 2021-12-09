67º
Vehicle sought in hit-and-run involving 10-year-old, police say

Life-threatening injuries were reported, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

Renee Beninate , Reporter

Flyer provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday night asked for help locating a car that police say struck a 10-year-old and an adult who were crossing a street.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, life-threatening injuries were reported in the hit-and-run, though it’s unclear if both the child and adult sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said at about 3 p.m., as a “marked and lighted” school bus was dropping off children along Hyde Park Road, the child and adult were struck while crossing the street in front of a bus. The Sheriff’s Office said the car fled the area and was last seen traveling south on Hyde Park Road toward Blanding and Wilson boulevards.

The green car was said to have what appeared to be a garbage bag on the back driver’s side window. The driver was described as a female with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or through email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

