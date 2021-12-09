Mother, 10-year-old son hospitalized after hit-and-run on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are searching for the driver of a green car who is accused of hitting a mother and her 10-year-old son on the Westside of Jacksonville on Wednesday while they were crossing the street in front of a school bus.

Police said at about 3 p.m., as a “marked and lighted” school bus was dropping off children along Hyde Park Road, the child and adult were struck while crossing the street. The sheriff’s office said the car fled the area and was last seen traveling south on Hyde Park Road toward Blanding and Wilson boulevards.

Dana Mancell-Harris, the sister and aunt of the two people hit, spoke to News4JAX about the conditions of the victims.

“At this point, the 10-year-old is unresponsive with bleeding in his brain,” Mancell-Harris said. “We haven’t gotten any further updates yet. My sister is home and resting. She’s pretty banged up and both her collar bones are shattered.”

Dana Mancell-Harris is pleading with the public who may recognize this car to report where it is to the police.

“If you live in the Hyde Park area and you have cameras, even a ring dashcam, please review your footage and see if maybe we can get a license plate number. We’re really trying to help get the word out to look for a green car. It has a trash bag in the window.”

News4Jax reporter Scott Johnson went to the scene and spotted one potential issue with the road. It looks like there is a blind curve where visibility isn’t great. Residents said people speed through that area all the time and they’re not shocked this would happen.

“I’ve seen several accidents but what we really need is speed bumps through here,” Richard Carroll, who lives alongside the road, said. “Because it’s a shortcut between San Juan and Blanding.”

If you know anything about the driver or the incident, contact Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous. The number is 866-845-TIPS.

You could be eligible for a $3,000 reward if there’s an arrest from your tip.

