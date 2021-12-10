After death sentence thrown out, convicted killer gets life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Paul Durousseau, a convicted murderer who is also suspected in the deaths of five other women, was resentenced Friday to life in prison.

In 2007, Durousseau was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1999 murder of 24-year-old Tyresa Mack, one of six murders he was accused of committing from 1997 to 2003 in Jacksonville and Georgia. Only the case involving Mack went to trial.

Durousseau was a taxi driver at the time of the suspected killings, which were spread out in Jacksonville for years until his arrest in 2003.

After the first conviction, the jury’s verdict was 10-2 for the death penalty. But state law has since been changed to require a unanimous verdict, including in some cases retroactively. The high court rejected arguments for a new trial.

This week was Durousseau’s new sentencing, with a newly selected jury. That jury on Friday arrived at a 10-2 majority recommendation, but it was not unanimous. Durousseau was then subsequently sentenced to life in prison.