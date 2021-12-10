DCPS breaks ground on performing arts center at middle school

A rendering shows a performing arts center that will be constructed for Fort Caroline Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning for a new addition to Fort Caroline Middle School of the Visual and Performing Arts.

A performing arts center will be constructed for the school on University Club Boulevard — which is one of two performing arts schools in the district that serves middle school students.

Duval County School Board members, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene and students attended the ceremony. A drumline also performed.