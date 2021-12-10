67º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Implosion of Berkman II eyesore postponed yet again

Jim Piggott, Reporter

Tags: Berkman II, Jacksonville, Duval County
Berkman II (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After multiple delays, the new date picked for the implosion of Berkman II has been scrapped once again.

News4JAX learned Friday that the planned implosion for the eyesore on Dec. 20 has been pushed back to Jan. 8.

RELATED: A look back at the history of Berkman II

Park Beeler, the senior managing member of Jacksonville Riverfront Revitalization LLC., confirmed the delay, saying this time the issues are about scheduling.

Previous delays were because of safety and other concerns. This marks the third time the implosion of the building on the Northbank has been delayed.

Berkman II has been half-finished since 2007, when the parking garage collapsed while under construction killing construction worker Willie Edwards III, 26, and injuring 23 others.

The demolition will cost more than $2 million and is being paid by the developer. It’s proven to be more expensive than originally thought because they had to change the process several times.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jim Piggott is the reporter to count on when it comes to city government and how it will affect the community.

email

facebook

twitter