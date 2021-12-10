Implosion of Berkman II eyesore postponed yet again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After multiple delays, the new date picked for the implosion of Berkman II has been scrapped once again.

News4JAX learned Friday that the planned implosion for the eyesore on Dec. 20 has been pushed back to Jan. 8.

Park Beeler, the senior managing member of Jacksonville Riverfront Revitalization LLC., confirmed the delay, saying this time the issues are about scheduling.

Previous delays were because of safety and other concerns. This marks the third time the implosion of the building on the Northbank has been delayed.

Berkman II has been half-finished since 2007, when the parking garage collapsed while under construction killing construction worker Willie Edwards III, 26, and injuring 23 others.

The demolition will cost more than $2 million and is being paid by the developer. It’s proven to be more expensive than originally thought because they had to change the process several times.