Turned over truck blocks several lanes of I-95 at Baymeadows Friday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic was backed up on I-95 for a bit Friday morning after a truck flipped over.

The accident happened a little after 4 a.m. on I-95 north of Baymeadows.

Florida Highway Patrol says a box truck with coconuts was heading north on I-95 when it was struck from behind by an SUV. FHP adds the driver of that SUV fell asleep at the wheel before hitting the truck. The impact caused the truck to overturn and trapped one person inside.

FHP says the SUV continued onto the right shoulder hitting a light pole and traffic sign.

The driver of the SUV received minor injuries and was cited for careless driving. Three people inside the truck were hurt with one in serious condition.

According to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue’s Captain Eric Prosswimmer says two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

DOT cameras showed a truck on its side blocking traffic.

Two right lanes of northbound traffic was shut down for a couple of hours.