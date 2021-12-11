Gifting hope: Clay County domestic violence shelter needs Christmas supplies for survivors

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – We often refer to the holidays season as the most wonderful time of the year, but for most domestic violence survivors the holidays can be full of painful memories and feelings of unworthiness.

Quigley House, a domestic violence shelter with locations in Orange Park and Green Cove Spring, is working with survivors to help them overcome trauma with a (seemingly) simple holiday gift.

“When you’re a survivor and you have been told repeatedly for years that no one will believe you and you will not be supported; receiving that gift is the confirmation that that person was lying to you,” said CEO of Quigley House, Jennifer Rodriguez.

The advocacy nonprofit is hosting a Winter Wonderland holiday gift drive. The drive will be held in shelter for the children and parents, so they can “shop” for gifts for their own family.

Quigley House needs support from the community in order to provide for all of the survivors it works with. Go here to see the shelter’s holiday needs or call the shelter at (904) 284-0340.

The center serves people of all ages and genders, but Rodriguez said teenage boys are in need extra support.

“Oftentimes they are the forgotten population. In general, teens are often forgotten in a shelter. You think little children. You don’t think teenagers. But with the gifts, we need gifts for everyone,” Rodriguez added.

Despite common misconceptions that domestic violence typically only occurs to certain people in certain situations, the facts are domestic violence can happen to anyone.

One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

The holiday gift drive end December 31.