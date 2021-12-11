Person injured after plane’s crash landing at Lake City Gateway Airport

A small plane crashed Saturday in the grass at the Lake City airport.

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate a small plane’s crash landing at Lake City Gateway Airport, police announced Saturday.

A news release from the Lake City Police Department shows that a single-engine plane, which had taken off from Jacksonville earlier, was preparing to land in Lake City at 12:08 p.m. when it crashed.

Police did not give further details on how the plane crashed or what might have caused it. Two people were aboard the 2013 Cirrus SR20. One person had minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

