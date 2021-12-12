Some COVID-19 precautions make comeback as new variant takes hold

The first case of omicron was detected in Miami-Dade County last week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Just when life seemed a little more normal, a new coronavirus variant is shaking things up.

“23 different states have had more than a 20 percent increase in case numbers,” said Michael Osterholm, Director, Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, University of Minnesota.

While Florida only confirms three cases of the new omicron variant, the state is not in the clear.

“We expect to see other areas of the country also light up in the next several weeks,” Osterholm said.

As the new omicron variant makes its way across the country, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Fauci said it’s likely the definition of fully vaccinated will mean two doses and a booster.

“It’s going to be a matter of when not if,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In Jacksonville, starting on Monday, Head Start and Head Start locations are requiring kids two-years-and-older will have to wear a mask indoors.

The only exceptions are while napping, eating, or drinking, or if diagnosed with a disability that hinders them from wearing one.

According to a notice from the school, kids will be provided with a washable mask.