Arlington neighborhood concerned after man killed in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning on Lone Star Road, just steps from an elementary school with the same name.

The man was found lying on the ground around 2 a.m. A neighbor called 911 and said that by the time JSO and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived, the man was dead.

Neighbors told News4JAX that people are speeding and driving recklessly on the street, and little to no lighting makes it worse.

“It was late. We were up, I was waiting for my kids to come home,” a woman who lives in the neighborhood told News4JAX. “I was worried so of course we walked outside, and at that time there was a truck in front of the school going towards Saint Johns Bluff. It had stopped and we heard the door shut. We could see a shadow because it was dark.”

Ad

Police say it was a 26-year-old man who was found in the road.

News4JAX records show there have been 15 unsolved hit-and-runs in Duval County this year. Among those: John Kendrick Jr., 27. He was hit while riding his bicycle on Eastport Road on Oct. 30. He died at the hospital.

And, another deadly hit-and-run happened on Nov. 15 on Southside Boulevard near Perimeter Park Boulevard.