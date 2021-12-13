1 dead after hit-and-run in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old white male is dead after a hit-and-run on Lone Star Road across from Lone Star Elementary on Monday, officials said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 2:40 a.m. from a witness finding a body lying in the road.

Officers confirmed the traffic fatality where an unknown vehicle hit the male and left the scene. Traffic homicide detectives are working on the investigation, according to officers.

Officials said they are unaware of the make and model of the vehicle and are in the early stages of the investigation.

Lone Star Road was temporarily closed but has re-opened.

In 2021 there have been 199 traffic fatalities and 49 pedestrian fatalities.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).