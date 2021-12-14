Family escapes safely but St. Johns County home heavily damaged in fire

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A home in a neighborhood off Race Track Road in St. Johns County was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the home on Peppervine Avenue, which is off Flora Branch Boulevard, north of Race Track Road.

Firefighters said the family was home when the fire broke out but everyone was able to escape safely.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause.

Firefighters advised caution for anyone in the area.

They released two photos from the scene. One showing flames and one showing the aftermath of the fire and the heavily damaged roof of the home.