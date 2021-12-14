Pedestrian dead in Lake City train accident, police say

A pedestrian died after being struck by a train early Tuesday morning in Lake City, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Officers said they responded shortly before 4 a.m. to the Florida Gulf Railroad near Northwest Dixie Avenue after receiving a report of an accident involving a train and a pedestrian.

Police said they were directed by railroad employees to the scene, where officers found the body of a male who had been hit by a train.

The accident is being investigated by the Police Department and Florida Gulf and Atlantic Railroad.