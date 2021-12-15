Authorities: Woman’s car struck in exchange of gunfire along N. Pearl Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman’s car was struck by gunfire Tuesday evening along North Pearl Street in the Norwood neighborhood.

According to Lt. J. Wilson, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers sent to investigate the scene found another vehicle in the area that had been struck by gunfire.

The woman was not reportedly injured.

Meantime, dispatch notified police on scene that two gunshot victims, both men, had arrived at a Jacksonville hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Wilson said investigators believe that two vehicles were traveling along Pearl Street and began exchanging gunfire. Both vehicles fled, Wilson said, but one was believed to be at the hospital of the gunshot victims.

The second vehicle -- described only as a gray car -- has not been located.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.