Jacksonville police seek information about this bicycle in 2013 death of 18-year-old

The Sheriff’s Office provided photos of the bike Darryl Arnold and his friend were on.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hoping to get answers in the 2013 death of an 18-year-old.

About 2 a.m. Aug. 14, 2013, police got a call about a shooting in Moncrief Park. According to police, Darryl Arnold was riding a bike, with a friend on the handlebars, when another person on a bike came up behind them and started shooting. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Arnold, 18, was shot once in the head and was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day.

Arnold’s friend on the bike was not injured. News4JAX was told he has and is cooperating with police.

The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the bike they were on. If you remember seeing the bike or it looks familiar to you, you’re asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).