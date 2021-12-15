Landon Middle placed on lockdown after report of gun; no firearm located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools confirmed that on Tuesday, Landon Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown after a student reported hearing another student saying that he had a gun.

School officials said investigators searched the student’s belongings, as well as the classroom, but no weapon was found.

“The student who is alleged to have made the statement is being detained and has stated that he said it as a joke,” the school’s principal said in a recording to parents. “As you know, statements of this type are never treated as pranks or jokes. We will pursue appropriate disciplinary action in any type of case like this and involve law enforcement.”

Kevin Conner’s son is a seventh grader at the middle school.

“To be quite honest, I’m really angry. Angry that we are here as a society where this is becoming commonplace,” Conner said.

Conner is thankful precautions were taken, but he’s worried about the potential toll these experiences will have on students.

“It’s creating an environment that is fearful. It’s got to be traumatizing for the kids to go through this lockdown situation,” he said.

This was at least the fifth lockdown at school sin Duval and Clay counties within the past two weeks.

Last week, threats were reported at Orange Park High, Keystone Junior-Senior High and Westside High School. Another threat was reported at Westside just the week before.

The principal wanted to reassure parents that they will make sure students have a safe and productive learning environment. They said that they will continue to make precautionary checks at the middle school.