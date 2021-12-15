Man finds roommate shot to death at Westside mobile home park, police say

Jacksonville police were called Wednesday to investigate a death on the Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man found his roommate shot to death Wednesday morning at a mobile home park in the Jacksonville Heights South neighborhood on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO Sgt. Steve Rudlaff said police responded about 8 a.m. to the mobile home park on 103rd Street near Connie Jean Road after receiving a 911 call from a man who said he had just arrived home from work and found his roommate bleeding and unresponsive.

Rudlaff said the roommate, who police described as a man between 35 and 40 years old, died at the scene. According to Rudlaff, the beginning of the investigation revealed he was shot inside the residence.

Detectives are canvassing the area and checking for any witnesses or surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).