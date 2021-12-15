Waterways Commission to vote on resolution to ban coal ash shipments

The Jacksonville Waterways Commission will discuss taking a stand against coal ash shipments into the River City.

The News4Jax I-team has followed the developments of this story since March. That’s when the Bridgeport Barge hit the jetties and became stuck off the coast of Atlantic Beach. More than 9,000 tons of coal ash spilled into the water.

Councilman Al Ferraro has paid close attention since the accident this March and says the companies involved have been invited to attend the meeting.

“This is a non-binding resolution,” Ferraro said. “If this were to go further, this could be an ordinance that could come forward to stop commerce.”

Ferraro says the goal Wednesday morning is to share information about coal ash, how it affects people and the environment, and see what the next step is.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has already announced $38,000 in fines. DEP is fining AES of Puerto Rico, the company which generated the ash; Morgan Towing, the owner of the barge that hit the jetties; and Dann Ocean Towing, whose barge was pulling the coal ash when it became stranded out at sea.

“Under the federal guidelines of the way coal ash has been listed, it doesn’t sound like it’s something dangerous or worrisome,” Ferraro said. “But when you speak with people who understand what the chemical compounds makeup are, it does. It sounds really important.”

Ferraro says Wednesday’s meeting will be like a fact-finding mission. He expects all sides to be open and honest, with safety leading the discussion.

“We’re really concerned about, how does this affect the people that either work, live, or play in our waterways?” Ferraro said. “We want to have commerce; we want to have a lot of business and we want it to grow.” Ferraro continued. “But we don’t want to put our citizens in danger of either ingesting our food, you know, with the fish and the marine life.”

Ferraro says even though the resolution is non-binding, he believes the support for it is there.

“The main reason we held off last month is we want to hear everything,” Ferraro said. “You don’t want to just pass something and miss out on information. I have confidence, I think it will probably pass just from listening to what happened at the last month’s meeting. But you never know, we want to give everybody an opportunity to talk and hear what’s happening.”

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic Beach city leaders signed off on a similar resolution earlier this week.