Guilty plea entered in 5-year-old girl’s murder, charges dropped against 2 other suspects

Tom Everett Jr. and Adrian Covington both face murder charges in connection with the death of 5-year-old Kearria Addison.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Charges have been dropped against two people of the four people who were accused in connection with the shooting death of a 5-year-old girl last year.

Kearria Addison died in April of 2020 hours after being caught in the crossfire while sitting in a vehicle with three other siblings in front of a local convenience store on the city’s Northside.

Johnathan Hall and Tierra Beaufort, who were somehow involved in the incident, had been charged with attempted murder and murder, respectively. The charges were later downgraded to aggravated assault before they were eventually dropped.

Tom Everett pleaded guilty to felony second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder in the case and has agreed to testify against Adrain Covington, who has also been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the death.

JSO said two groups of people were fighting over $180 when gunfire broke out with no concern for anyone else in the parking lot.

Covington was in COVID-19 quarantine for an undetermined amount of time, and for awhile he was representing himself and having his motions filed by Russell Tillis. But since Tillis was convicted of murder and sent to prison, Covington is now being represented by counsel again.

Covington’s trial was set for last month but was passed until August 2022.