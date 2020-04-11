Charges upgraded for 2 of 4 arrested in deadly shooting of 5-year-old girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two of four people arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl appeared in front of a Duval County judge Saturday morning.

Tierra Beaufort, 25, and Johnathan Hall, 31, were found in Clewiston after a tip was called in to First Coast Crime Stoppers, police said. Their charges have been upgraded.

Hall is now charged with attempted murder and Beaufort is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

During the court appearance, News4Jax learned Beaufort is pregnant, and her attorney called for a probable cause hearing, which is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30pm.

Meanwhile, two others have also been charged.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, Adrain Covington, 35, turned himself in Friday. He has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Tom Everett, 50, was arrested shortly after the shooting on Monday. He’s charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

#JSO is glad to announce that all parties involved in the incident, leading up to and including 5 year old Kearria Addison's death have been identified. For more on this story, go to: https://t.co/q41oLcrX6J pic.twitter.com/f13i2ITPIe — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) April 10, 2020

Investigators said a fifth person, believed to be the driver of the vehicle that was used in the shooting, has been interviewed, but that person has not been arrested.

Based on the investigation and this surveillance video, Jacksonville police say the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of people over $180.

Kearria Addison’s grandfather, Andrew West, said the 5-year-old was in a car with her siblings and mother outside a convenience store on Monaco Drive when the shootout happened. Kearria died in the shooting, and her 4-year-old sister was injured by debris.

“She was a little girl that love to smile. Every time I came to the house to see her, she was smiling," West said.

A memorial sits here outside the northside convenience story in honor of Kearria’s life.

“We’re going to miss her, and she was my heart, and I wish she was still her," West said.

Beaufort was expected to return to court on Sunday. Beaufort, Hall, Covington and Everett are all being held without bond.

Kearria’s family was in the process of making funeral arrangements.