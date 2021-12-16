77º
Jurassic Quest invading Jacksonville this weekend

North America’s ‘largest, most realistic Dinosaur event’

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

It's Dino-mite! Friday, Jacksonville will be transformed for a roaring event.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jurassic Quest is invading Jacksonville starting Friday. The dinosaur event will be held at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center from Dec. 17 to 19.

The dino-mite event is dubbed the largest mobile dinosaur exhibit in North America.

Guests walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds.

The event has more than 100 true to life-size animatronic dinosaurs in each of its indoor touring shows from the very small to the gigantic.

Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favorite life-sized dinosaurs, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and enjoy a dinosaur-themed playland in addition to face painting, crafts and much more.

The event is perfect for children who like to have a roaring good time.

Address: 1000 Water St, Jacksonville, FL 32204

