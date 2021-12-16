Late Sterling Joyce honored at Deck The Chairs in Jacksonville Beach

Photo from Sterling Joyce celebration at Deck The Chairs.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Fans and friends of a legend in the beaches community paid tribute to the late Sterling Joyce on Wednesday night, hosting him a birthday party.

The longtime maître d’ of the Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant in Jacksonville Beach died earlier this month. He was 71.

Joyce is remembered as the king of beaches hospitality. The community remembered him at its annual Deck The Chairs event.

Ernest Glover, his brother, was touched that starfish were presented to those donating in Joyce’s name.

Starfish given to those who donated. (News4Jax.com)

“This is outstanding. It’s something everyone can remember him by. It’s basically his trademark,” Glover said. “Everyone knows when they see that star that they’re getting the best person in the world.”

Glover said his brother’s grown children want to continue giving back -- something their father has long been known for doing. His daughter, Tanya, will carry that on, Glover said, with the Sterling Joyce Foundation.

“The charity foundation will do a lot with BEAM, (Beaches Emergency Assistance Ministry) ‘cause that’s his dream. He always enjoyed doing it,” Glover said.

For years, Joyce hosted a party for his birthday.

This year, in honor of the annual celebration, a toy drive was held at the Seawalk Pavilion. Those toys will be distributed by BEAM and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.