News4JAX Insiders weigh in after Urban Meyer fired

Reactions continue to pour in this morning as Jaguars fans learn that Urban Meyer is OUT... fired as head coach.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars ditching Urban Meyer is a hot topic among our News4Jax insiders and viewers.

We picked a few to share with our audience on The Morning Show.

Felicia Fort said: “We’ve been through several coaches. It appears the team has bigger issues, whatever they may be.”

Bobby Lang wrote: “Better now than later. Was he the only problem? Of course not, but anyone who thinks he was the answer is delusional. Goodbye Urban.”

Jonathan Brewer said: “As a Dawg, this doesn’t hurt my feelings the least bit, but as an ex- athlete, I have to say that you can not turn a team around in one year, when you have to start your program basically from scratch. Coaching is NOT easy at all! t takes several years, typically, to get a program to fire on all cylinders.”

Reactions continue to pour in Thursday morning. You can share your opinions below in the comments section under our articles.

Ad

We also have a newsletter on all things Jaguars where you can stay up to date on the latest news and headlines surrounding the team.

Click here to sign up. You’ll have Jaguars news delivered directly to your email inbox.