43-time felon driving Maserati arrested after high-speed chase in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A high-speed chase in Flager County landed a 43-time convicted felon and drug dealer behind bars.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing Davis Howard Jr.’s arrest after he was pulled over in his Maserati on Friday.

Investigators said they found a large amount of Oxycodone and thousands in cash in his car.

During that high-speed chase, Howard called his mother and she was the one who eventually got him to stop the car, according to deputies.

A woman in the car with him also tried to get him to stop, she told deputies. The two had been in Palatka and were on their way to Orlando.

Bodycam video shows a Flagler County deputy speeding past cars on State Road 100 trying to catch up with the Maserati on the run.

After deploying stop sticks the driver stopped the car.

Video shows Howard, 32, getting out of the car with his hands up and something appears to fall out of his lap

The deputy then puts him in handcuffs and asks him about the other passenger in the car.

Deputies said they found 44 grams of Oxycodone, more than eight grams of marijuana and more than $5,000 in cash in the car.

Howard now faces multiple felony drug charges.