3 men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery go to hate crimes trial

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Jurors on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (Pool, file)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are returning to court this morning, this time facing a federal judge for federal hate crimes.

The federal indictment says Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan intimidated and interfered with Arbery’s civil rights because of his race.

Attorneys in the federal trial have asked for an expanded jury pool covering 43 Georgia counties. They say they want to case a wider net because of pre-trial publicity and national attention. 1,000 people were summoned for jury duty in the jury trial.

This is separate from the sentencing trial scheduled for January 7th, and neither have any bearing on each other. The men were found guilty last month and sentenced to mandatory life imprisonment.

Today’s hearing begins at 10 A.M. This is a developing story, and News4Jax will be live inside the courtroom for those developments.