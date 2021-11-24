Verdict is in: Jury hearing Ahmaud Arbery death trial has reached a verdict

Travis McMichael sits with his attorneys before the start of closing arguments to the jury during the trial of he, and his father Greg McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three men charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The jury that listened to 10 days of testimony in the case against three white men charged with murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery has reached a verdict.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing the 25-year-old Black man running in their neighborhood in the Georgia port city of Brunswick in February 2020. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan recorded cellphone video as he joined the pursuit.

The jury has been tasked with determining whether those actions were justified under Georgia’s citizen’s arrest law, which has since been repealed, or whether they constitute murder under Georgia law.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after the graphic video of his death leaked online two months later and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case, quickly arresting the three men.

A nine-count indictment charges all three men with one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

During the multi-week trial in Glynn County, defense attorneys contended the McMichaels were attempting a legal citizen’s arrest when they set off after Arbery, seeking to detain and question him as a suspected burglar after he was seen running from a nearby home under construction.

Travis McMichael, the man who shot Arbery, testified that Arbery attacked him and grabbed his shotgun before he fired the fatal shots, calling it a “life-or-death situation.” Then under cross-examination the following day, as prosecutors replayed the cellphone video of Arbery’s death and went over it in detail with McMichael, he testified that Arbery did not speak, show a weapon or threaten him in any way before he raised his shotgun and pointed it Arbery.

McMichael was one of seven witness defense attorneys called to the stand. The other two defendants did not testify.

Before prosecutors rested their case earlier, they called the medical examiner to testify and showed graphic autopsy photos of Arbery to the jury. They also made sure the jury saw disturbing, close-up evidence photos of Arbery bleeding in the road and that they heard from Glynn County investigators, including one who testified that one of the defendants said they had Arbery “trapped like a rat” before he was fatally shot.

Two other police officers testified that the man who initiated the chase that ended in Arbery’s death quickly changed his story about why he suspected the man running in his neighborhood was a criminal.

Prosecutors said there was no evidence Arbery had committed crimes in the defendants’ neighborhood.

Both inside and outside the courthouse tensions flared during the trial over the presence of high-profile faith leaders in the courtroom, sitting with Arbery’s parents.

Attorney Kevin Gough, who represents Bryan, had to apologize in court after he made comments about not wanting “any more Black pastors” in the courtroom because he claimed they were an intimidating influence on the jury. Those comments became a flashpoint leading to demonstrations, including a march and rally outside the courthouse as attorneys repeated calls for the pastors to not be permitted in the gallery.

The Glynn Unified Command said it had a plan in place for whatever verdict the jurors reached, whenever it came down.

“It doesn’t matter which way the verdict goes, you can’t make everyone happy, so we are preparing for those contingencies, prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” said Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist of the Glynn County Police Department. “We are promoting peace. You can assemble, have that freedom of speech — and get your message out and do it peacefully, and that’s what we’ve been asking people to do and up to this point it has been great.”