Local food giveaway events highlight year-round need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to Feeding Northeast Florida, 257,000 people in its eight-county coverage area are considered ‘food insecure,’ meaning they live in constant uncertainty as to their source of nourishment.

While the holiday season brings increased awareness of those in need, Sarah Hall, the organization’s Director of Strategic Initiatives, says the struggle extends beyond just the holiday season.

“It’s top of mind for a lot of us at Christmas time and around Thanksgiving that we want to give back to people who are in need. But the same people are in need all year long.” Hall said. “The goal of all of our mobile pantry events is to try and make sure that we get fresh healthy food out to people who need it as quickly as possible.”

*Our trucks arrive up to an hour before advertised distribution time. If we are able to set up early, we will begin distribution. Product varies. First come first serve basis while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/2eHhtIxRgM — Feeding Northeast FL (@FeedingNEFL) December 7, 2021

Feeding Northeast Florida is hosting a series of food distributions events in December. The information, locations and times can be found on the organization’s website.