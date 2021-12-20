54º
Local food giveaway events highlight year-round need

Feeding Northeast Florida hosting food distribution events in December

Joe McLean, Reporter

This Feeding Northeast Florida distribution center prepares for give-away events on Dec. 20, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to Feeding Northeast Florida, 257,000 people in its eight-county coverage area are considered ‘food insecure,’ meaning they live in constant uncertainty as to their source of nourishment.

While the holiday season brings increased awareness of those in need, Sarah Hall, the organization’s Director of Strategic Initiatives, says the struggle extends beyond just the holiday season.

“It’s top of mind for a lot of us at Christmas time and around Thanksgiving that we want to give back to people who are in need. But the same people are in need all year long.” Hall said. “The goal of all of our mobile pantry events is to try and make sure that we get fresh healthy food out to people who need it as quickly as possible.”

Feeding Northeast Florida is hosting a series of food distributions events in December. The information, locations and times can be found on the organization’s website.

