Timeline of events for Jacksonville Image Awards

Excitement for the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards is starting to build.

There are several key dates you need to know about starting in January:

Everything you need to know about the 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards.

The 2022 Jacksonville Image Awards are scheduled to return as an in-person gala to celebrate all the finalists and crown the winners. This year’s celebration will take place at the University of North Florida’s Fine Arts Center in the Lazzara Performance Hall on February 5. The gala will then be broadcast on CW 17 on February 26.

WJXT-Channel 4 News anchors Melanie Lawson and Tarik Minor will host the gala that will also feature live musical performances organized by local musician Meachum Clarke.

Information on ticket sales will be released on January 3.

The Jacksonville Image Awards were created to honor and celebrate achievements of individuals and organizations in the African American community to inspire, educate, and enlighten everyone we reach that success is achievable and should be celebrated.

The Jacksonville Image Awards honor those who have achieved success in a chosen profession or career, and whose efforts have made a significant positive impact in the community. Honorees are noted for the consistency and longevity of their work, including their individual achievements and efforts to inspire and support the success of others.

The Jacksonville Image Awards features the following seven categories: