Woman seriously injured after being beaten, dragged by car: Lake City police

A woman was left with serious injuries after she was struck by a person and dragged by a car, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Officers said they responded about 3:20 p.m. Saturday to Southeast Inglewood Avenue after receiving a report of a person injured. Police said they found a woman suffering from multiple abrasions to her lower body from being dragged on the roadway.

According to police, the woman had recently been socializing with someone on social media and invited that person over to hang out.

When that person arrived, the person was with three other people, and no one got out of the car, according to police.

According to the Police Department, the woman approached the car, and that’s when she was grabbed and partially pulled into the window. One of the passengers began striking the woman in the head, face and upper body with a closed fist, police said.

At the same time, according to police, the driver of the car accelerated rapidly, dragging the victim for a half-block.

The woman was eventually able to break free, falling from the moving vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident, which police described as an attempted kidnapping, is asked to call investigators at 386-752-4343.