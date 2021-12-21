6-year-old girl found shot in Jacksonville home, authorities say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 6-year-old girl was hospitalized for treatment Monday night after she was found shot in a home, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the home on Dodge Road just after 8 p.m. He described the child’s gunshot wound as non-life-threatening.

“There were multiple individuals inside the residence. We’re still trying to determine the relationship of everyone in there. The victim, it is her house where she lives at,” Silcox said.

The lieutenant said investigators have been getting conflicting stories as to what happened. He said police believe the shooting occurred inside the home.

“At this point we do not know if it was intentional or accidental or accidentally self inflicted,” Silcox said.

Witnesses were being detained for questioning. No arrests were announced. The Department of Children and Families has been notified.