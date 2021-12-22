JEA is warning customers about scams during the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is warning customers to be on the alert for scammers who are preying on customers during the holiday season. In recent reports of scams targeting utility customers, callers use “phone spoofing” to trick people into believing their call is coming from JEA. The callers notify the JEA customer that their power will be disconnected if they don’t immediately make a payment.
JEA is working with Utilities United Against Scams. The national organization works to reduce fraud against utility customers and to get fraudulent numbers shut down.
If Jacksonville residents are targeted by a scammer or are not sure if the call, text or email they receive is legitimate, JEA urges them to call (904) 665-6000.
JEA customers may check on the status of their account and make payments online, by phone or in person. Visit jea.com/online-account for more information.
JEA also encourages customers to familiarize themselves with these tips:
- Never provide or confirm personal information (Social Security number, date of birth) or financial information (banking account information, debit or credit card information) to anyone initiating contact with you, whether by phone, in-person, or email, claiming to be a utility representative.
- Never purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app, (PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, etc.), to avoid service interruptions. JEA does not accept payments via cash apps or gift cards.
- Scammers can be very threatening. Customers should record the phone number they see on caller ID and a callback number if provided, then hang up and call JEA at (904) 665-6000.
- Customers who feel that they are in physical danger should first call 911.
- Visit jea.com/scams for a comprehensive list of what to look for.