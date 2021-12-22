JEA is warning customers about scams during the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA is warning customers to be on the alert for scammers who are preying on customers during the holiday season. In recent reports of scams targeting utility customers, callers use “phone spoofing” to trick people into believing their call is coming from JEA. The callers notify the JEA customer that their power will be disconnected if they don’t immediately make a payment.

JEA is working with Utilities United Against Scams. The national organization works to reduce fraud against utility customers and to get fraudulent numbers shut down.

If Jacksonville residents are targeted by a scammer or are not sure if the call, text or email they receive is legitimate, JEA urges them to call (904) 665-6000.

JEA customers may check on the status of their account and make payments online, by phone or in person. Visit jea.com/online-account for more information.

JEA also encourages customers to familiarize themselves with these tips: