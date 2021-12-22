Man who posed as delivery driver robs Jacksonville home, police report shows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man dressed in a reflective vest, who claimed he was delivering a package, carried out an armed robbery with another man at a home in the Beauclerc neighborhood.

According to the incident report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to the home Monday just before 8 p.m. Someone at the home told police she heard the doorbell ring.

When she answered, the report states, a man wearing a reflective vest and black hat said he needed help delivering a package and that he needed help finding the delivery address. Her mother and father then came to the door.

According to the report, that’s when the man at the door corralled the family into a bathroom. Police were told another man, wearing a hoodie and gloves, also entered the home.

The family told police approximately $35,000 worth of property was stolen from the home. The report notes that at least one man was armed during the robbery.

“You don’t think it’ll happen in your neighborhood, and it does,” said Brian Donovan, who lives in the neighborhood.

News4JAX crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said it’s a reminder for residents to be careful when opening the door for unexpected visitors.

“Typically, they would just drop it at the door and not even try to engage you,” Jefferson said.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests had been announced.