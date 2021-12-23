COVID task force calls for more vaccines to marginalized communities

A Florida COVID-19 task force is calling on President Joe Biden and state leaders to use them to get vaccines out to marginalized communities.

Churches are staples in some communities. They’ve been important parts of COVID-19 responses since vaccinations began.

With the omicron variant, which is said to be four to six times as strong as the original strain, pastors with the COVID-19 Statewide Education and Engagement Task Force say it’s time for resources to be brought back to their churches.

“Put the resources in these marginalized communities. Billions of billions of dollars. Where did the resources go?” asked the Rev. R.B. Holmes, chairman of the task force.

They want to expand their vaccine efforts everywhere in the state. Specifically, they’re calling for 40 locations to be placed in hard-to-reach communities.

There are also plans for churches to self-fund mobile vaccine clinics.

Holmes said relying on CVS, Walgreens and grocery stores to distribute vaccines concerns him.

“I’m not against the drug stores and the grocery stores, but it hasn’t been working,” said Holmes. “I declare that if you put it in the right agency, in the right hands, you’ll see more results.”

Two of their churches held vaccine events this past Saturday where they said 100+ people were vaccinated and thousands were educated about COVID-19.

“It’s right in the heart of the community where it’s an accessible, trusted venue, trusted voices, people who are in the community, living in the community and reaching out to the community,” said former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown. “And that’s what it’s all about.”

The pastors say they know what to do to reach the community.

They just need the help to do it.