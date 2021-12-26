Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 near Jacksonville airport shuts down lanes

Traffic on I-95 south backs up around 10:30 a.m. following a crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 shut down multiple lanes Sunday morning and caused traffic delays the day after Christmas.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on southbound I-95 near Airport Road.

At least two lanes were closed after the crash.

Traffic cameras showed first responders checking on an overturned vehicle and an overturned U-Haul truck in the middle of the highway. At least three vehicles were involved in the crash.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

First responders on the scene of an overturned vehicle on I-95 south on Sunday. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Ten days ago, at least 35 vehicles were involved in a crash in the same area. At least 11 people were injured.