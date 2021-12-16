TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple semi trucks, at least 25 vehicles involved in I-95 crash, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says crews are responding to a “major traffic accident” on I-95 south at Airport Road.

According to JFRD, multiple semitrucks and at least 25 vehicles are involved in some way. Crews were said to be helping as many as 10 people.

The crash has brought southbound traffic to a halt. Emergency vehicles are also in northbound lanes, where traffic was also backed up.

CLICK BELOW FOR LIVESTREAM FROM SKY4 & DOT

Eric Prosswimmer, JFRD spokesperson, said crews don’t believe there were any deaths, though there were injuries.

At about 3:30 p.m., he said the process to get traffic rolling again could take hours.

“I’m sorry to tell you that this is going to be awhile,” Prosswimmer told News4JAX. “You’ve got to realize that to move all these cars, they’re going to have to get tow trucks here. Those trucks are going to get caught in the traffic that’s being built up that’s a result of this.”