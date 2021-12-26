How to keep your family safe during the holidays as COVID cases spike in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida saw its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic on Christmas Day.

Health officials expect those numbers to rise even more after the holidays, and hospitals across the state are preparing for an influx in COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Mohammed Reza, a local infectious disease expert, said more people need to get tested because the results speak for themselves.

He warns that the spike in cases is likely the Omicron variant currently spreading in the community.

“Omicron is 10 [times] more potent at causing reinfection than previous variants — protection from prior infection is not as good as protection from triple vaccination,” Reza said.

He also has some advice to help keep you and your family safe during the holidays.

“If you are going to have people coming from out of town, make sure when they are traveling, they are wearing well-fitted masks over their nose and mouth; and have good hand hygiene,” Reza said.

Ad

He suggests that since Florida is a warmer part of the country, keep your windows and doors open when you’re having a large gathering to help provide as much ventilation as possible throughout the house.

Reza said the best protection against the virus is being fully vaccinated, boosted, and wearing a mask.

“Get that vaccine. Take those precautions, not just for yourself, but do it for your loved ones; do it for the health care workers that you will be coming in contact with,” he said. “Because it’s not just about your health. It’s about everyone’s health around you. It’s about our community’s health.”

Reza says this virus while frustrating – is still preventable.

Florida has recorded more than 3,800,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the percent positivity rate has risen to 13.8%, according to the Florida Department of Health.