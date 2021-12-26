Small airplane crashes near Westside airport; 2 on board

JSO near the scene of a reported plane crash.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were on board a small airplane when it crashed near an airport on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The condition of the two passengers is unknown.

According to the FAA, the crash happened around 11:30 on Normandy Boulevard near Herlong Recreational Airport. The single-engine Mooney M20J crashed in a field after departing from the airport, the FAA said.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate.

No other details were immediately known.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is expected to give more details during a 3:20 p.m. news conference.