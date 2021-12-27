Christmas tree recycling begins Tuesday in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County is accepting trees Tuesday as part of its Christmas Tree-cycling Program. People can bring their real trees to any of six designated sites for recycling into mulch for the county parks. Trees can be dropped off at the locations listed below from 9am-4pm, December 28 through January 4. All trees must be free of decorations.

• Ron Parker Park: 607 Old Beach Rd.

• Mills Field: 1805 Racetrack Rd.

• First Tee Site at St. Johns Golf Club: 4401 Cypress Links Blvd.

• Davis Park: 210 Davis Park Rd.

• Tillman Ridge Transfer Station: 3005 Allen Nease Rd.

• Stratton Rd. Transfer Station: 250 North Stratton Rd.